WTB..... Need PhotoShop Artist for quick funny project

EvilViking
I Drank All Your Beer
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2005
- Messages
- 1,276
We have a friend that is leaving our department. I need 5 minutes of an artists time to PhotoShop his photo. We have a selfie he posted and we want it to look like his head is a male reproductive organ. Starting at his double chin. Want it to look semi real and funny.
Seriously. Let me know a price. Please be on the cheap side (like a beer or three) I'll send PP F+F payment.
Seriously. Let me know a price. Please be on the cheap side (like a beer or three) I'll send PP F+F payment.