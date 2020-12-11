WTB: mobo/mem combo for 3600 to slot in, son needs upgrade from 2500k

Essentially looking to bump up my sons capabilities for a little light streaming action on fortnight and minecraft type games. We have everything but the mem and mobo to move his kit to a 3600 non x platform. I got a 5600x on launch (couldn't find 5900/5950 yet) so I'd like to transition son to that. Bonus would be if the board could be bios'd to 5600x compatibility as I might drop that in if I don't sell it when I finally find my golden chip.

I'm open to buying the board and memory separate if that works out as well.

I use paypal, and have a heat that I don't really use. Can confirm through ebay - 20+ years 100% positive feedback, It's a gold standard type account.

Let me know!
 
PMd, NM won't let me PM you, send me a msg to chat. I have a B450 Tomahawk board and 16gb corsair LPX 3000 looking for a home.
 
I have a Asrock X570 Extreme4 +16gb Gskill ram + 1GB WD Blue mSata main board if interested.

It has a AMD AM4 5900X installed with a noctua fan installed , but I can remove that and sell it separately if need be.

Pm me if interested
 
