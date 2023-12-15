WTB: Mobo/CPU (and maybe RAM) combo

Upgrading my son from an OLD AMD FX 8-core 8320 and 8gb ddr3.My budget is anything, but the most important thing is "bang for my buck". I don't want the latest and greatest b/c it's overkill for price vs performance. For now I have a GTX 1080 gpu to pair this up with.Mobo/CPU can be 2 years old, 3 years old, maybe more. I'm assuming something like a Ryzen 5 and DDR4 or better.I am WAY out of touch with gaming/desktop hardware, not like some of you may remember me as being. I'm more into servers, and I do have a boatload of parts if anyone looking for a trade.My heatware is over 1200+ flawless, here:If you're a trustworthy trader, I can pay in almost any form that's within our rules here.