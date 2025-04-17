WTB: Mini PC for Living Room

Duffbuster243
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 7, 2012
- Messages
- 321
I'm looking to upgrade my current Living room PC to something a little more modern, currently I have a intel 3rd gen i5 Ultra Processor (2 core) and 16gb DDR3 Ram (it's ancient but works)
Mostly used to stream to from my main PC through Steam.
Complete running or barebones is fine, I have tons of ram/Sdd's laying around
Let me know what you have.
