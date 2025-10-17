  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Mini ITX X570 MB

D

devonhiee

Limp Gawd
2FA
Joined
May 27, 2012
Messages
185
Got the dreaded "USB Over Current Detected" on my ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming and after several tests I believe its on the motherboard.

Does anyone have any good priced MB for sale? Can't believe this MB is still going over $300.

Thanks!
 
