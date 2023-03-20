WTB: Mid Range Parts

Friend of a friend is jumping into PC gaming. He wants to stream Warzone 2 (of course lol). He needs everything including a monitor. Right now I have a 3060 ti, 850w PSU and a 1TB nvme gen 4 drive.



Im thinking a 5600x/3060 ti build would be about his speed. But obviously looking for deals as his budget isnt realistic to include a monitor.



Case - O11 Dynamic

RAM - 16gb 3600 will do, 32gb ideal

CPU - 5600x, 5700x, 5800x or comprimable

MOBO - has to support cpu, at least 1 gen 4 nvme

AIO - 240, 280 or 360mm

Monitor - 1440p/gysnc/high refresh



Local is Raleigh/27616. Open to combos that include a psu and/or SSD if the deal is worth it. Doesnt have to be 5th gen, but if its 3xxx series would like an 8/16 at least.



Lmk what you got! Thanks for looking!

Edit:Grammar