WTB: Mid-range Laptop

Rage99

Aug 16, 2004
Looking for a laptop for a family member. Budget is currently $400 shipped with a little wiggle room. I'd like to get her something that is 1080p, has an SSD hard drive, 8GB RAM or higher, 15 inch screen or higher and preferably a four core processor.

Heatware: Rage99

Let me know what you got. Please include Specs, price shipped, and heatware.

I prefer to use PayPal or Venmo.
 
Criticalhitkoala

Criticalhitkoala

Apr 17, 2015
I do have a Lenovo t440s laptop. It has a 1080p touchscreen 14 inch ips screen. 12 gigs of ram.

Only thing is it has a spinner in it. A 1b sshd Seagate.

It's the i5-4300u so it's a 2/4.

If you are interested I could do 230 shipped.

Here's a couple pics of it

please note on the spec screen it's different now. Instead of the 500gb it's 1tb now.
 
