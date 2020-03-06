WTB: MetroPCS compatible cell phone

Hey yall,

I've been looking to get my girl a new phone that works well on metropcs. Her LG G6 screen is cracked, so time for something else. I thought to check here before going to swappa or ebay. She's been looking at the LG V30 around $100, I wouldn't mind more depending on the phone. But let me know if you have something!



Prefer:

Works fully (or mostly) on metropcs

No cracked screens

No iPhone

Good condition (although a case will be used)

Under $150?

A good deal



Thanks for checking!