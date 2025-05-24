WTB - mATX combo (mb/cpu/ram(?)) - prefer AM5 or 12th gen Intel - 6 cores+ (maybe white parts?)

wareyore
HDCOTY 2023
2FA
- Joined
- Jan 1, 2014
- Messages
- 2,623
I'm building a new to her system for my granddaughter. I took her to MC recently and she picked out an mATX case. So, I need to fill it up, with that caveat.
The last system I put together for her was an HP Xeon desktop modded with a mid range, at the time, GPU. It's been several years.
She plays Roblox and Fortnight while watching videos and video chatting with her friends. So, I'd like to get a 6-8 core cpu as a base. AM5 preferred as there may be an upgrade path for another couple years. But, I personally like the 12th gen Intel's for their igpu and price/performance. I'm looking at higher end (8 core) AM4, Intel 10th and 11th gen, too, mainly for $ savings. Definitely need a Win 11 compatible system.
MC has 12700k deal, but an ATX board, and a 7600x B650 mATX for ~$300 new. So, budget wise, that is setting the high water mark price/performance and new with a warranty versus used. I've had good luck negotiating with MC on swapping parts now and gain on deals and open box items. I know that may be the best option today.
Could also use a white psu. The case is white and brown leather(ette)?
If you have a white mATX board that's in the description but no combo, I may be interested, too. Unicorn poo ok (RGB). Aesthetics, and all.
I'm considering a 3060 Ti, or 3060, or 4060, or 4060 Ti. Haven't decided and same sort of considerations - used prices are close enough to new to not make the risk worth the savings. But, I'd entertain a white version. Cost is king, though.
Her birthday is the end of summer, so, not in a big rush, but figured some may be cleaning out stuff and upgrading as the long weekend hits and kids graduate and move on from current setups.
Thank you
The last system I put together for her was an HP Xeon desktop modded with a mid range, at the time, GPU. It's been several years.
She plays Roblox and Fortnight while watching videos and video chatting with her friends. So, I'd like to get a 6-8 core cpu as a base. AM5 preferred as there may be an upgrade path for another couple years. But, I personally like the 12th gen Intel's for their igpu and price/performance. I'm looking at higher end (8 core) AM4, Intel 10th and 11th gen, too, mainly for $ savings. Definitely need a Win 11 compatible system.
MC has 12700k deal, but an ATX board, and a 7600x B650 mATX for ~$300 new. So, budget wise, that is setting the high water mark price/performance and new with a warranty versus used. I've had good luck negotiating with MC on swapping parts now and gain on deals and open box items. I know that may be the best option today.
Could also use a white psu. The case is white and brown leather(ette)?
If you have a white mATX board that's in the description but no combo, I may be interested, too. Unicorn poo ok (RGB). Aesthetics, and all.
I'm considering a 3060 Ti, or 3060, or 4060, or 4060 Ti. Haven't decided and same sort of considerations - used prices are close enough to new to not make the risk worth the savings. But, I'd entertain a white version. Cost is king, though.
Her birthday is the end of summer, so, not in a big rush, but figured some may be cleaning out stuff and upgrading as the long weekend hits and kids graduate and move on from current setups.
Thank you