WTB - mATX combo (mb/cpu/ram(?)) - prefer AM5 or 12th gen Intel - 6 cores+ (maybe white parts?)

I'm building a new to her system for my granddaughter. I took her to MC recently and she picked out an mATX case. So, I need to fill it up, with that caveat.



The last system I put together for her was an HP Xeon desktop modded with a mid range, at the time, GPU. It's been several years.



She plays Roblox and Fortnight while watching videos and video chatting with her friends. So, I'd like to get a 6-8 core cpu as a base. AM5 preferred as there may be an upgrade path for another couple years. But, I personally like the 12th gen Intel's for their igpu and price/performance. I'm looking at higher end (8 core) AM4, Intel 10th and 11th gen, too, mainly for $ savings. Definitely need a Win 11 compatible system.



MC has 12700k deal, but an ATX board, and a 7600x B650 mATX for ~$300 new. So, budget wise, that is setting the high water mark price/performance and new with a warranty versus used. I've had good luck negotiating with MC on swapping parts now and gain on deals and open box items. I know that may be the best option today.



Could also use a white psu. The case is white and brown leather(ette)?



If you have a white mATX board that's in the description but no combo, I may be interested, too. Unicorn poo ok (RGB). Aesthetics, and all.



I'm considering a 3060 Ti, or 3060, or 4060, or 4060 Ti. Haven't decided and same sort of considerations - used prices are close enough to new to not make the risk worth the savings. But, I'd entertain a white version. Cost is king, though.



Her birthday is the end of summer, so, not in a big rush, but figured some may be cleaning out stuff and upgrading as the long weekend hits and kids graduate and move on from current setups.



Thank you