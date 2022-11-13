WTB : mATX Build

WhoBeDaPlaya
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2002
- Messages
- 2,498
Looking to put together a full mATX Ryzen build (CPU, mobo, RAM, PSU, HSF, GPU)
Already have an mATX case (Lian Li 170M)
Heat is at : https://www.heatware.com/u/27357/to
Thanks in advance!
Best regards,
Already have an mATX case (Lian Li 170M)
- CPU : 8-12C, preferably a 5700X/5800X/5900X, but something like a 3900X is fine as well
- Mobo : Anything is fine (WiFi optional), as long as it has good VRM (~105W). Prefer X570/B550, but open to B450/X470/X370 as well
- RAM : 32GB in any configuration with decent timings >= 3600
- PSU : Anything ~750W, 80+ Gold, fully modular, <= 6.2" / 160mm. Prefer SeaSonic, but other brands are fine as well
- HSF : Anything that can cool a 105W Ryzen and is <= 5.25" / 133mm
- GPU : 3060 Ti <= 10.5" / 265mm
Heat is at : https://www.heatware.com/u/27357/to
Thanks in advance!
Best regards,