WTB: m.2 SSD enclosure, FS: GPUs (6600s), AM4 Coolers (Noctua NH-D15s etc) and DDR4 Memory (non-ECC)

A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,675
All GPUs were mined on. They aren't BIOS modded. All prices are shipped (unless you live somewhere weird). Payment via zelle or crypto (Last payment cleared in Paypal so I'll be closing my account). Let me know if you want to pay some other way. Payment after receipt is fine as long as you have history/heat.

(Pictures of each card below)
nVidia summary:
EVGA 3080 (LHR, 666 days left on warranty) - $500 - Sold
Gigabyte 3080 (non-LHR) - $490 SOLD

AMD Summary
Gigabyte 6900XT - $580 SOLD

Powercolor 6600 x 3 - $170/ea

Powercolor/Gigabyte 6600xt x - $200/ea Sold
Gigabyte 6800 x 1 - $450 (purchased June 2021, ~18 months left on warranty) - Sold
Asus 5700xt x 1 - $160 SOLD

PSUs:
Corsair HX1200 - $130 - Sold

Memory:
3x8GB Crucial Ballistics - $40
2400MHz, CL16
crucial ballistix back.jpg




2x8GB Neo Forze DDR4 CL16 3200MHz - $50
IMG_0453.jpg


2x4GB 3000MHz CL15 DDR4 - $30
IMG_0448.jpg


2x4GB DDR4 2400MHz - $20
IMG_0458.jpg


AMD GPU Pics

Powercolor 6600xt Hellhound x 1
6600xt front.JPG

6600xt back.JPG



Gigabyte 6600xt - SOLD



Powercolor 6600 Hellhound
powercolor hellhound.jpg


AM4 Coolers

Several NH-D15s - $80 each

5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25 each

vetroo.jpg

1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50
 

Attachments

  • gigabyte 6800.png
    gigabyte 6800.png
    190.3 KB · Views: 0
  • gigabyte 6600xt.jpg
    gigabyte 6600xt.jpg
    58.5 KB · Views: 0
  • asus 5700xt.jpg
    asus 5700xt.jpg
    189.3 KB · Views: 0
  • evga 3080.jpg
    evga 3080.jpg
    86.5 KB · Views: 0
  • gigabyte rtx 3080.png
    gigabyte rtx 3080.png
    798 KB · Views: 0
  • evga rtx 3080.JPG
    evga rtx 3080.JPG
    363.7 KB · Views: 0
  • rtx 3080 back.JPG
    rtx 3080 back.JPG
    453.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 6900xt.jpg
    6900xt.jpg
    146.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 6900xt side.jpg
    6900xt side.jpg
    67.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0455.jpg
    IMG_0455.jpg
    50.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0481.jpg
    IMG_0481.jpg
    433.3 KB · Views: 0
  • backplate.jpg
    backplate.jpg
    542.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,961
Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them?
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,675
DPOSCORP said:
Do you have original packaging? Are any of these still under warranty? Have any invoices for any of them?
Click to expand...
I have original packaging for everything except maybe the asus 5700xt (I have other 5700XT boxes though I'll ship it in). I'll have to check-on warranty/invoices. I have them for most of the GPUs but off the top of my head I'm not sure about the 5700xt or the evga 3080.
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,675
Bump, price drop on some items. Also, if anyone needs an AM4 Cooler I have a bunch of different models:

Several NH-D15s - $80
5 or so Vetroo V5s - $25
1 x NH-L9 (needs the AM4 adapter kit, only came with the intel mounting hardware when I bought it) - $50

All are used except a couple Vetroos that are NIB.
 
ThreeDee

ThreeDee

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 5, 2001
Messages
11,344
got the 6800 and 1200wtt PSU installed and it's working great ..Thanks a bunch/bump!
Heat on the way
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,675
Bump, price drops on 6900xt and 3080. Have a couple offers on another site for them but the buyers are kinda flakey, so probably last chance.
 
A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,675
Bump. Back from vacation. GPUs are still available. I'd like to buy a couple SSD external hard drive enclosures if anyone has some lying around. I've had bad luck with online purchases (apparently there are a million variants of nvme drive connectors and I keep getting stuff for older style drives, etc. from these chinese sellers).


I need them to be compatible with a samsung 980 pro / sabrent rocket drive
https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...e_AI~n-&ds_k=980+ssd+nvme&gclsrc=ds&gclsrc=ds
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/prod...pcie.html/?ap=y&ap=y&smp=y&smp=y&lsft=BI:5451
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top