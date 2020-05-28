WTB Low profile GPU for Optiplex 3020 and low density Memory

I have an OPtiplex 3020 and would like to upgrade the onboard video but don't want to break the bank. Let me know what you have.

I would also like to find some vanilla 2x4 or better 2x8 sticks of mem. Must be low density ram. My old Ripjaws 8 gig , 1866 sticks only show as 4 gig each. I don't need golden samples just functional and cheap.

Thanks.