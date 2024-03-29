WTB: Low Power Motherboard+CPU for NAS (COMPLETE, Ty!)

Hello [H],
I hope everyone is well! I am looking to build a low power system to run 24/7 for NAS and some very light docker. My budget is lower in the $80 range (CPU/MoBo/Fan) and hopefully to recycle something dusty that otherwise wouldn't have been used again. I am in zipcode 20170.
I don't care as much about RAID as having 4+ SATA ports or adding an expansion card in a PCIe 1x slot. I'm trying to target DDR4 desktop or SODIMMs to reuse stuff around the house.
Some ideas I've had are ITX/mATX boards with low power AM4, J4025/4125. N100 boards look cool but hard to get and I want to avoid not having support from the Chinese market. Let me know what you have laying around. Thanks for your reply!
I hope everyone is well! I am looking to build a low power system to run 24/7 for NAS and some very light docker. My budget is lower in the $80 range (CPU/MoBo/Fan) and hopefully to recycle something dusty that otherwise wouldn't have been used again. I am in zipcode 20170.
I don't care as much about RAID as having 4+ SATA ports or adding an expansion card in a PCIe 1x slot. I'm trying to target DDR4 desktop or SODIMMs to reuse stuff around the house.
Some ideas I've had are ITX/mATX boards with low power AM4, J4025/4125. N100 boards look cool but hard to get and I want to avoid not having support from the Chinese market. Let me know what you have laying around. Thanks for your reply!