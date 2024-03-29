WTB: Low Power Motherboard+CPU for NAS (COMPLETE, Ty!)

P

pcpete

Hello [H],

I hope everyone is well! I am looking to build a low power system to run 24/7 for NAS and some very light docker. My budget is lower in the $80 range (CPU/MoBo/Fan) and hopefully to recycle something dusty that otherwise wouldn't have been used again. I am in zipcode 20170.

I don't care as much about RAID as having 4+ SATA ports or adding an expansion card in a PCIe 1x slot. I'm trying to target DDR4 desktop or SODIMMs to reuse stuff around the house.

Some ideas I've had are ITX/mATX boards with low power AM4, J4025/4125. N100 boards look cool but hard to get and I want to avoid not having support from the Chinese market. Let me know what you have laying around. Thanks for your reply!
 
I have a i3 2120 cpu, Matx mini type board, 2x4 gb of ddr3L ram. I ran it underclocked as a dedicated NAS. I didn’t check actual power draw but I am certain it wasn’t much. It won’t be under 15 watts like a n100 would be, but it’s also not a power hog. If you are interested I can take some pics.

Edit- sent you all the details in pm.
 
