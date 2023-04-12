WTB: Low power, cheap wireless bridge

Looking for a wireless router that specifically has bridging abilities. Ideally would be one that uses minimal power with a small foot print, not a high power antennae array. Our humane society needs one to connect a fiber to ethernet adapter to for our Watchfire LED billboard. I can't run an ethernet line as we don't own the building. Running on floor or baseboard not an option either.



Speed irrelevant, g/n would be plenty. Just looking for anything you all have in your spare/retired parts pile. All of mine are large foot print and heavy power draws. Bridge distance is max 30 feet with minimal electrical interference so a dual antennae would be fine. Prefer $35 and under shipped to 62230. Have Paypal and Venmo. Thanks!