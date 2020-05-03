WTB: Low-cost HDMI 2.0 video card ($40-50)

J

Jawadali

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2003
Messages
1,358
Hi Everyone,

I am looking for an HDMI 2.0 video card that can display a native 4k60 signal over HDMI, and would prefer that it doesn't require an external power connector. From doing some research, it looks like the following cards would work:
  • GeForce 1030, 1050, or 1050Ti
  • Radeon RX 460, RX550 or RX560
I would prefer Nvidia due to hardware accelerated VP9 decoding, and would prefer a low-profile card (although I understand these are pricier).

Current budget is $40-50, but open to offers.

I upgraded my folks to a 4k TV late last year, the Haswell-based laptop they've been using as an "HTPC" is having handshake issues with it even though it's set to output 1080p. They lose audio output via HDMI if it resumes from standby.

My plan was to scrounge craigslist for a quad core Ivy Bridge or Haswell quad-core desktop - probably something like an Dell Optiplex SFF - and add a video card. Since I haven't purchased a system yet, I am also open to offers on entire systems. The system will only be used for web browsing and streaming video. Budget for an entire system is $150-200.

I didn't budget for needing to replace their entire "HTPC" when I upgraded the TV, so looking for something low-cost. In the interim, I may even resurrect my old Q6600 system to use the video card in :)

Open to offers.

Thanks!
 
Last edited:
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,479
Getting one of the newer usff micro pc's from HP/Dell would probably work better and be cheaper overall. I've seen some of these as low as $120 and NobleX13 has them for sale regularly. Might even be worth PMing him to see if he's got one to sell right now. Otherwise, free bump and if I run across something that can work for you, I'll let you know. (y)
 
J

Jawadali

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2003
Messages
1,358
Thanks SamirD. I think one of the main issues is that the IGPs on Intel CPUs don't support HDMI 2.0 (I.e. 4k60), except for the newest laptop-only ice lake chips.

If this is untrue, I'd love to be corrected :)

I would be fine with either 4k60 4:4:4 (true HDMI 2.0) or 4k60 4:2:0 - the latter is what nvidia did to achieve 4k60 with reduced color depth on GeForce 700-900 series cards using HDMI 1.4 (this is how my own GTX 780 is currently set up).

I believe all Ryzen APUs support HDMI 2.0 if the motherboard supports it.
 
D

defaultluser

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 14, 2006
Messages
13,243
Technically, any Nvidia card with HDMI 1.4 is capable of this at 4:20.

That includes the GT 710 (passive cooled), and the the GTX 750 (bus-powered) series.

Intel chips support HDMI 2.0, but they need a special adapter onboard the motherboard (I'm not sure how they make this work, but it does for *some* Kaby Lake systems) Intel's Kaby Lake is the exclusive launch platform for 4k Bluray on PC, and the first to support Netflix 4k on PC.

I would have assumed they just use an DP-> HDMI 2 adapter, but DP 1.2 doesn't support the HDR color space.

Ice Lake doesn't support HDMI 2.0, but it's support for DP 1.3 makes this an easy mistake to correct!
 
Last edited:
S

SamirD

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
3,479
Jawadali said:
Thanks SamirD. I think one of the main issues is that the IGPs on Intel CPUs don't support HDMI 2.0 (I.e. 4k60), except for the newest laptop-only ice lake chips.

If this is untrue, I'd love to be corrected :)

I would be fine with either 4k60 4:4:4 (true HDMI 2.0) or 4k60 4:2:0 - the latter is what nvidia did to achieve 4k60 with reduced color depth on GeForce 700-900 series cards using HDMI 1.4 (this is how my own GTX 780 is currently set up).

I believe all Ryzen APUs support HDMI 2.0 if the motherboard supports it.
Click to expand...
A lot of these smaller systems have DP ports and are 4k capable, so a dp-hdmi adapter should do the trick I believe.

What's your budget for a card?
 
R

Ready4Dis

Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
894
Sold my dell rx560d already, but it's a 2gb rx560 that doesn't require a power connector. Sorry I don't have anything to offer, so good luck!
 
R

Ready4Dis

Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
894
Jawadali said:
Hi Everyone,

I am looking for an HDMI 2.0 video card that can display a native 4k60 signal over HDMI, and would prefer that it doesn't require an external power connector. From doing some research, it looks like the following cards would work:
  • GeForce 1030, 1050, or 1050Ti
  • Radeon RX 460, RX550 or RX560
I would prefer Nvidia due to hardware accelerated VP9 decoding, and would prefer a low-profile card (although I understand these are pricier).

I upgraded my folks to a 4k TV late last year, the Haswell-based laptop they've been using as an "HTPC" is having handshake issues with it even though it's set to output 1080p. They lose audio output via HDMI if it resumes from standby.

My plan was to scrounge craigslist for a quad core Ivy Bridge or Haswell quad-core desktop - probably something like an Dell Optiplex SFF - and add a video card. Since I haven't purchased a system yet, I am also open to offers on entire systems. The system will only be used for web browsing and streaming video.

I didn't budget for needing to replace their entire "HTPC" when I upgraded the TV, so looking for something low-cost. In the interim, I may even resurrect my old Q6600 system to use the video card in :)

Open to offers.

Thanks!
Click to expand...
As mentioned, Ryzen APU's support 4k... could probably find a pretty cheap 2200G/2400G/3200G system.. a bit slower than 1030, but less components. Hard to find GPU for a SFF for a reasonable price sometimes (low profile isn't as popular anymore). Just another option. Since it's technically a Vega GPU, it DOES support VP9 in both 8 and 10-bit for decode.
Chart for supported decode on AMD 2400G, 2200G I think is the same and i'm sure they didn't remove stuff from 3200G.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-5-2400g-zen-vega-cpu-gpu,5467-4.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top