WTB: Low-cost HDMI 2.0 video card ($40-50)

Hi Everyone,I am looking for anvideo card that can display a native 4k60 signal over HDMI, and would prefer that itrequire an external power connector. From doing some research, it looks like the following cards would work:I would prefer Nvidia due to hardware accelerated VP9 decoding, and would prefer a low-profile card (although I understand these are pricier)., but open to offers.I upgraded my folks to a 4k TV late last year, the Haswell-based laptop they've been using as an "HTPC" is having handshake issues with it even though it's set to output 1080p. They lose audio output via HDMI if it resumes from standby.My plan was to scrounge craigslist for a quad core Ivy Bridge or Haswell quad-core desktop - probably something like an Dell Optiplex SFF - and add a video card. Since I haven't purchased a system yet, I am also open to offers on entire systems. The system willbe used for web browsing and streaming video.I didn't budget for needing to replace their entire "HTPC" when I upgraded the TV, so looking for something low-cost. In the interim, I may even resurrect my old Q6600 system to use the video card inOpen to offers.Thanks!