WTB: Lot of 4 indentical drives 3TB or greater

I just bought my first NAS from Synology DS918+. I am looking for drives to put into it. My wife agreed to the unit......I figured standard HDDs would be fairly thee cheap....meh....I was wrong. So I'm looking to see what the used market has to offer outside of ePay. I will be using it to store streaming media like 1080p video, images, and MP3 music....not a whole lot more. No plans to raid it, just drop the disks in and have it use the defaults and act as my DLNA server with maybe Serviio on it or if their onboard media delivery is good....then that. So with that, I'd like to have 4 of something IDENTICAL part numbers/size drives for those that have upgrades to 10TB and such. Please advise what you have, cost, general time on the drives.......I understand data center drives are abused, so trying to avoid that, I prefer to have NAS type drives over conventional if possible. Thanks, Chris Heatware: kittmaster EDIT: My shipping zip is 02864