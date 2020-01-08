WTB: Lot of 4 indentical drives 3TB or greater

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by kittmaster, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM.

  1. Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM #1
    kittmaster

    kittmaster Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    217
    Joined:
    Dec 27, 2004
    I just bought my first NAS from Synology DS918+.

    I am looking for drives to put into it.

    My wife agreed to the unit......I figured standard HDDs would be fairly thee cheap....meh....I was wrong.

    So I'm looking to see what the used market has to offer outside of ePay.

    I will be using it to store streaming media like 1080p video, images, and MP3 music....not a whole lot more.

    No plans to raid it, just drop the disks in and have it use the defaults and act as my DLNA server with maybe Serviio on it or if their onboard media delivery is good....then that.

    So with that, I'd like to have 4 of something IDENTICAL part numbers/size drives for those that have upgrades to 10TB and such.

    Please advise what you have, cost, general time on the drives.......I understand data center drives are abused, so trying to avoid that, I prefer to have NAS type drives over conventional if possible.

    Thanks,
    Chris

    Heatware: kittmaster

    EDIT: My shipping zip is 02864
     
    Last edited: Jan 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM
    kittmaster, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM
    kittmaster, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Jan 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM #2
    RiDDLeRThC

    RiDDLeRThC 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,887
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2002
    I have 10 2tb WD green drives if you are interested in some of those.
     
    RiDDLeRThC, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM
    RiDDLeRThC, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM
    #2
    SamirD likes this.
  3. Jan 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM #3
    kittmaster

    kittmaster Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    217
    Joined:
    Dec 27, 2004
    How much for each? Is a green drive good for NAS use?
     
    kittmaster, Jan 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM
    kittmaster, Jan 8, 2020 at 12:07 PM
    #3
    SamirD likes this.
  4. Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 PM #4
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,064
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    I have some greens that came with a nas I got and they had a hella lot of power on hours and were still working well. Depending on how much they've been used, they could be a really good deal.

    I'd also check out these enterprise 1TB drives melk has. Some have extremely low hours which will mean they'll last nicely:
    https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-10x-1tb-wd-black-enterprise-hdd.1991496/
     
    SamirD, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 PM
    SamirD, Jan 8, 2020 at 11:30 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 9, 2020 at 7:14 AM #5
    kittmaster

    kittmaster Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    217
    Joined:
    Dec 27, 2004
    What is the size of the greens you have? How much are you asking? TY.

    I looked at the thread, 10 is to many and I'm really looking for a 9-20TB solution if possible within the 4 bays.

    Chris
     
    kittmaster, Jan 9, 2020 at 7:14 AM
    kittmaster, Jan 9, 2020 at 7:14 AM
    #5
  6. Jan 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM #6
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,064
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    Oh I didn't mean I was selling them, but I've seen greens last in a nas environment. (y) Gotcha on the drive size requirements. (y)
     
    SamirD, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM
    SamirD, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM
    #6
  7. Jan 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM #7
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,064
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM
    SamirD, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM
    #7
  8. Jan 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM #8
    ssnyder28

    ssnyder28 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,586
    Joined:
    May 9, 2012
    I have 3x 3TB WD Greens if you're interested - $125 shipped
     
    ssnyder28, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM
    ssnyder28, Jan 9, 2020 at 12:40 PM
    #8