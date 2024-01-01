WTB - LoRa Equip | WTS - S.Deck 512gb LCD | Rift S

Working on getting my SPCOR this year so clearing out distractions and getting funding to redo my office.
New job obtained!

WTB LoRa Stuff
Getting in to this so if you have cheap stuff on a shelf hit me up. I have a pi zero 2 w and a lota module hat coming but that's it. Brand new to it so kinda window shopping.

Steam Deck - Launch Edition 512gb - $340
Getting up to speed at my new job so my nights on the couch are mostly spent studying. Have original packaging and will ship in same box it shipped from Valve in. Maybe 20-30 hours use. Will factory reset and upload pictures later.
Would entertain trade for for 5600x3d/ 5700x3d + cash

Used "No Hassle Audio Video" HDMI Extender - $75 Shipped
Company Amazon Site:
https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/...f-388d-43cb-9218-5c6b14311d0e&channel=Website
I have an older model and if i've missed any specs you're interested in don't hesitate to ask and i'll provide what I can from the manual. No longer needed as the bandwidth is not sufficient for 4k/120. Will come with everything shown and ship is the packaging the manufacturer shipped with.

Oculus Rift S w/ Goodies - $210 Shipped
Single owner, well taken care of and lightly used. Comes with a nice hard case, 12' or 15' USB & DP extenders, 2x VR Cover (one on the headset, the other unused and washable). Will not ship in original packaging but in aftermarket case. Have original packaging if you're prefer that over the aftermarket case

Arlo Pro 2 Starter Kit - $250 Shipped
In laws upgraded their cameras and gave me these. They've sat on the shelf since. What you see is what you get, appears to be 2 cameras and the base. It's enough pieces to get you started. Do not have original packaging.

Thermaltake Tower 100 White - $50 Local

New in box. Has sat in my garage for probably a year at this point. LOCAL (around 27615) only!


"New" Thermaltake Pacific Hard Tube Bendking Kit - $old Local
This box has been opened but contents have never been used. I keep flirting with the idea of a custom loop but I don't have the time, energy or money right now.

EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 10GB - $old Local
Single owner bought direct from EVGA. Model#10G-P5-3885-KR. Working pull. Plenty left on warranty (purchased extended 5 yr warranty - 834 days as of 1/1/24). Have original packaging.

WTS - 5800x3D - $old Local

WTS - ASUS MAX XI Hero w/ delidded 9600k - $old
Bought from forum member tnt3k Feb of this year to upgrade my arcade cabinet. 9600k is delidded with copper IHS. Will not ship in original packaging. Never got time to work on the cabinet thus this was never used.

WTS - EVGA GTX 1080ti ICX - $old
Bought from forum member Furious_Style Feb of this year to upgrade my arcade cabinet. Will ship in original packaging. Never got time to work on the cabinet thus this was never used.

PayPal. If G&S is preferred, please cover fees.
In Raleigh, NC if local is preferred.
heatware - schlitzbull
 

Have you considered running a Xeon e3-1226 or 1240v3? They're pretty much 4770 and are very cheap on eBay. I recently swapped a few out on Z97 systems
 
