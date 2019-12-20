WTB / looking for AM4 hardware for ML120 water cooler

Still looking. hardware on site was for thread ripper. I need for socket AM4 which they do not appear to have.edit 3; Nope, they sent one for entirely different cooler.edit2 ; So I emailed cooler master to see if they even had the part so they just replied that they will just sent out the right one. Thanks cooler master.EDIT ; I am also considering complete setslooking for AM4 hardware for Cooler Master ML120 water cooler.this was an oem pull and thus only has the intel brace it came with.I would ultimately prefer to not have to buy an entirely new water coolercheap is good, free is even better.thanks!ships to 96097