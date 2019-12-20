WTB / looking for AM4 hardware for ML120 water cooler

Still looking. hardware on site was for thread ripper. I need for socket AM4 which they do not appear to have. edit 3; Nope, they sent one for entirely different cooler. edit2 ; So I emailed cooler master to see if they even had the part so they just replied that they will just sent out the right one. Thanks cooler master. EDIT ; I am also considering complete sets looking for AM4 hardware for Cooler Master ML120 water cooler. this was an oem pull and thus only has the intel brace it came with. I would ultimately prefer to not have to buy an entirely new water cooler cheap is good, free is even better. thanks! ships to 96097