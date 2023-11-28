[WTB] Looking for a closet cleanout deal (upgrade from i7 950-Ti550)

I'm on a shoestring -1 budget and looking to upgrade my office computer that my wife would deem "Good enough"... Anyone have any older hardware they want to unload?



I'm only looking to upgrade the main guts as a minor step up. I used to use it for gaming like Fear and Quake 3 arena... I haven't gamed in 10 years... so it's a non issue.



My existing system is a P6X58D Premium, I've acquired 16GB of ram over the years... but not required.



The system is mostly used for graphics creating (Kodi / Media library needs like clearart, background removal etc.) and the thing I'm missing is the AVX extensions for some of the apps I use (Topaz). My laptop supports it, but I really need my office machine to be more useful instead of leaning on my laptop which I don't have use during office hours (I work remote).



So I'm looking for some charity if there is any to be had... if anyone has any hardware they want to unload for dirt cheap, closet cleanout, or just plain.... my god how can one still be using an i7 950???



I'd be interested in what you are willing to sell. Clearly I would cover cost / shipping. Just looking for something to nudge me along until it's time to do a real upgrade in a year or so.



I guess the minimum would be some type of CPU/stock cooler, RAM for that board, less but better than ti550. I have a 750W supply and it is in good shape.



Private message is fine if need be.



Heatware: Kittmaster



If nothing comes about, life will carry on, so I'll say thanks in advance if anyone help me out and I can swing it without getting a divorce during Xmas time.



Chris