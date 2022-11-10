[WTB] Looking for a 3080 ti or better and maybe a 2k 122hz+ monitor (or 2) as a back up

CleanSlate
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2003
- Messages
- 5,248
I am not sure what the going rate is right now for these but let me know what you have and I'll check it out!
Local pick up Denver, CO greater area a possibility
GPU: willing to spend going rate, let's say $500+? Looking to replace a 1070 ti with it but keeping as a back up. Not looking for cards that were mined on for lengthy periods of time.
Monitors: $100-200?
Timeframe for purchase? Maybe in the next month or two, if I see a good deal I may jump on it.
Heat in signature.
Shipping cost estimates should be to 80237
