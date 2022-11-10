[WTB] Looking for a 3080 ti or better and maybe a 2k 120hz+ monitor (or 2) as a back up

I am not sure what the going rate is right now for these but let me know what you have and I'll check it out!
Local pick up Denver, CO greater area a possibility
GPU: willing to spend going rate, let's say $500+? Looking to replace a 1070 ti with it but keeping as a back up. Not looking for cards that were mined on for lengthy periods of time.
Monitors: $100-200?
Timeframe for purchase? Maybe in the next month or two, if I see a good deal I may jump on it.

Heat in signature.
Shipping cost estimates should be to 80237
 
I have a 6900xt, Powercolor, reference design, with a Corsair Waterblock on it. Original cooler in box. Been in storage for a few months now due to moving. I can sell that if you are interested in it. Orig Owner, no smoking, and NEVER mined. Was just for gaming only and some Davinci resolve video work. Personal use.

Send me a PM if you are interested.
 
YGPM
 
