WTB: Long shot - CPU Fan from HP Z440 Workstation

I know it's a long shot but I figure I'll try it out from fellow traders. In need of a fan from HP Z440 CPU cooler assembly (HP PN: 749554-001). I need the proprietary 6-pin CPU fan that this cooler comes with - apparently only the Z440's & Z640's came with these.. smh.. I have the heatsink so I just need the fan. I can pickup the whole heatsink/fan on fleabay for $15 but since I only need the fan, I'm wondering whether any of you guys have a Z440 that's put out of commission. Shipping to zip 07010. Will be paying with Paypal and no issue doing F&F as long as you can show good reference. My heatware is here. Thanks!