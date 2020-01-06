WTB: Long shot - CPU Fan from HP Z440 Workstation

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by sparkie99, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM.

  1. Jan 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM #1
    sparkie99

    sparkie99 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    410
    Joined:
    Jun 9, 2008
    I know it's a long shot but I figure I'll try it out from fellow traders. :)

    In need of a fan from HP Z440 CPU cooler assembly (HP PN: 749554-001). I need the proprietary 6-pin CPU fan that this cooler comes with - apparently only the Z440's & Z640's came with these.. smh.. I have the heatsink so I just need the fan.

    I can pickup the whole heatsink/fan on fleabay for $15 but since I only need the fan, I'm wondering whether any of you guys have a Z440 that's put out of commission.

    Shipping to zip 07010. Will be paying with Paypal and no issue doing F&F as long as you can show good reference.

    My heatware is here.

    Thanks!
     
    sparkie99, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM
    sparkie99, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:12 PM
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Jan 7, 2020 at 3:06 AM #2
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,047
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    I haven't found the pinout for the HP, but Dell does something similar with a 5-pin connector and converting a regular 4-pin is very simple. If you can find a pinout of the HP, maybe you can just use a regular fan. (y)
     
    SamirD, Jan 7, 2020 at 3:06 AM
    SamirD, Jan 7, 2020 at 3:06 AM
    #2