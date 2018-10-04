WTB: Logitech MX Vertical | FS: Corsair 16GB DDR4, 900D, SoTR XB1

flotz

May 12, 2015
Hi folks,

I'm looking for the MX Vertical mouse from Logitech. BNIB is preferred.

FOR SALE / TRADE:

As for the case, local is 46220, Indianapolis, IN so most likely, it will have to be shipped.
Feel free to let me know what you have!

Let me know if you have any questions.


All prices are OBO.
Thank you.
Heat is in my sig.
 
Elmy

Sep 1, 2009
I have a copper plexi Titan Xp just took off yesterday. My son got my hand me down and didnt want a copper one in his PC. Ordered him a Nickle/Plexi

DM me here or faster on Twitter @ Elmnator
 
Johnny26

Johnny26

Apr 6, 2012
Block available for purchase see pics. Note: I do not have a backplate. $115 shipped includes all parts/hardware. Used only EK Clear Fluid in loop, no colors. PM if interested to work out details.

2i1vilf.jpg

94qgjCI.jpg

KWT3Ses.jpg
 
bitibomer

Sep 12, 2016
wait, for the apple watches. 150 for both + shipping fee or 150 for one of them + ship?
 
bitibomer

Sep 12, 2016
flotz said:
Initially I was looking for $150 for both + shipping, but currently might have people interested in both watches separately. Are you interested?
yes i am, but im looking at apple watch series 3 for 200, but if series 2 and 0 review is good enough, i will probably buy it for myself and my brother.
 
bitibomer

Sep 12, 2016
bitibomer said:
yes i am, but im looking at apple watch series 3 for 200, but if series 2 and 0 review is good enough, i will probably buy it for myself and my brother.
I'd like to buy both of them for 150, can i pay with paypal or chase zelle? inbox me
 
QwaarJet

Mar 30, 2005
Oh man, that evga laptop is so tempting. Wanting to build my daughter her first gaming pc but that may be a more practical option!
 
FallenCow

Dec 3, 2003
I have a division 2 code but you need a PC with a Ryzen 2xxxx series processor to redeem it. PM me if interested.
 
The Realyst

Oct 14, 2003
I have the a Division 2 code from buying an 2400g. But I have no idea how to redeem it lol. Would sell for trade for a RE2 code.
 
Zoop99

Zoop99

Jun 13, 2012
flotz said:
PM'd you and never heard back.

Bump, looking for CPU+MOBO+RAM+GPU+PSU combo deals. Let me know what you have please.
i5-8400 6 core used for an hour in a test bench, MSI Z370 itx brand new sealed in box, Corsair LPX (black colored) 16 gb ddr4 2x8gb also new.

(all items with original box, less than a week old)

Was going to make an ITX rig but my dog has cancer and im liquidating for cash to pay for his treatments.

$260 shipped to your door for those 3 components.

I have several decent gold rated modular psus i can throw in for cheap as well but need to look through what i have.

Also have a few brand new WD Red hard drives, (i think 2tb or 3tb) i can also throw in for very cheap (they are brand new with less than 1 hour of turn on time)

i'll pm you with further details in a bit

If youre interested in trying your hand at an ITX build this would just need a good GPU and a case of your choice and you've got a nice little itx machine.
 
JCNiest5

Apr 25, 2005
Okay, I have two items of what you want (9900k, Aorus Master). Not even two months old. $750. 9900k is not delidded. I have the H115i Pro, not H150i Pro. About a month old. $100 OBO.
 
spacecowboy

Apr 14, 2006
I've got a good used 9900k and a NIB Maximus XI Hero Z390. Might be willing to take your Bitspower fittings as partial trade.
 
S

scgt1

Jun 4, 2007
flotz said:
Bump.

Decided to wait for the new 9900k stepping.

Still looking for a Z390 AORUS master and H150i Pro
FYI if your talking about the refresh chips (9900KF) they removed onboard GPU and are charging more for them while they retain the rest of the same specs. So essentially if you have a problem with your dedicated gpu your up a creek as you won't be able to boot with onboard due to it being removed.
 
JCNiest5

Apr 25, 2005
Adidas4275

Mar 11, 2006
man the price on that Blade is killer.

I have the 60hz version and it is a very nice machine. I play BF and Rocket League mostly and it does great with that and rendering videos.... much faster than my 8 core X79 system I moved from.

Love it.

You make me want to buy it... I bought mine with the 256gb HDD and 60hz screen for $1500 just a couple of months ago.

This thing should move fast at that price
 
Cecil

Jun 17, 2009
Don't know if I can get those, but have access to 3200s for sure.
 
Zefram0911

Apr 19, 2002
I'm not selling either, but I have both the Viper Ultimate and the G Pro Wireless. I love both of them. I have a repetitive stress injury and cannot use a lot of mice because of size, shape, or weight. I really couldn't say either mouse is significantly better or worse than the other. I had stayed away from Razer for many years because I had to RMA a Deathadder 3 times before I gave up. It had the notorious middle mouse button failure problem. but saw that they were helping with Covid relief programs, so I gave them another shot.

For me the differences basically came down to the software and the G Pro Wireless has a slightly greater height. I love both and can't really decide which will be my daily driver. I've had the G Pro for over a year and I'm about a month in with the Viper Ultimate. I'm also a top 500 flex support in Overwatch and played at ESL Cologne in another indie fps shooter. Mostly just casually playing Apex Legends and Valorant right now though. Hope that helps a little bit.
 
