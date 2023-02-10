WTB Logitech MX Master 3S. Quiet gaming keyboard . FS Lenovo Legion 5 laptop. Keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card

WTB WTB WTB

a)

b)

Pixel 8 Pro 256GB unlocked. No damage, used scratches and scuffs ok. Just nothing on cameras and screen. Must still have IP rating. Looking to spend $600 at the most.

c)

Keyboard for gaming that is quiet. Something like the one I listed FS or smaller with less keys would be better. Quiet is very important, that's why I would like to sell the one I listed. RGB preferred. Budget friendly, but show me what you got. Maybe mouse too. I'm using a Logitech G502. If there is something similar with quieter buttons please let me know. Also a MX 3s for my other needs.

FS: FS: FS:

Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.Hatware: TurbogodzillaBB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.The back is scratched off2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cardsFollowing stuff I need. Trade or I can buy:Logitech MX Master 3S$930 pick up only for now to make it easy so I don't have to go around looking for a box and spending time packaging it.Lenovo Legion 52x Original Lenovo chargers.Battery is excellent. It's set to limit charge to 60% only to extend the battery life.Clear protection caseAMD Ryzen 7 5800H (It also has internal graphic processor for light stuff so it consumers less energy)Nvidia RTX 3070 This turns on when you run intensive applications or game.15.6in 1080p IPS display with 165hz refresh rate.40GB Ram (came with 8GB. Installed 32GB in second slot. If you need more it's very easy to open, takes about 5 minutes)1TB SSD NVME + 2TB SSD NVME Silicone Power, installed August 2023 with 5 year warranty. (Storage can be upgraded easily)Window 11You can play most games with ultra setting.Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V, RDR2 run excellent.Tons of connections unlike Apple that literally gives you almost no ports. You get full size HDMI, Ethernet, mic, headphones, 6 USB ports ( A and C type) maybe more.RGB keyboard.Camera and microphone have a physical off switch for full user control.Very clean. Smoke, pet free.$18 Mouse -sealed$30 RGB mat -sealed$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.$85 off if you buy all items 3Headset -SOLDShipping is extra. I guess about $25 for all 3