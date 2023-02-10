WTB Logitech MX Master 3S . FS keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card

Hashiriya415
- Mar 17, 2019
- 197
Located in San Francisco. Can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
My heatware turbogodzilla
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards
WTB WTB WTB
Following stuff I need. Trade or I can buy:
a) Logitech MX Master 3S
FS: FS: FS:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
