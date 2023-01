Logitech resurrected the MX 518 with a new sensor in the last few years. There is still stock floating around. Although it's not exact dimension/ergonomics to the g500, it's pretty close. You may want to give it a shot.If you end up liking it, I'd suggest buying a few spares, as no idea if they ever plan to bring it back, most likely not. But considering the still low price of the G MX518, might be worth trying one out from amazon and seeing if you like it.