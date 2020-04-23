WTB: Logitech G305, WD 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD

Hello,

Depending on the price and how much it has been used, I am looking to purchase a WD 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD. Looking for a reasonable price, otherwise will just pick up a 1TB WD Blue SN550 new for ~$100 after tax and cash back sites later today.

This is a low priority as I plan to purchase this as a gift for a dear friend that is going through a tough time. He is gaming on a mechanical HD which is making me cringe.

Update: I am also looking for a NIB Logitech G305 Wireless mouse. I have smaller hands (that's what she said, I know!) and heard this is a great mouse for it. I just got back into gaming after 10 years and with my desk setup I just really need to finally go wireless, I heard it is perfectly stable now.
 
Last edited:
ZzBloopzZ said:
Edit: Is there a way for WD SSD drives to show life expectancy like how the Samsung Magician tool does for Samsung drives?
Not sure exactly what youre asking, I'm there are lots of tools for that, but crystaldiskinfo will show you a lot of that info. I dont think it shows life expectancy(does magician actually do that?), but it shows how much life is remaining if thats what youre asking.
 
Retsam said:
Im there are lots of tools for that, but crystaldiskinfo will.
Awesome, thanks! I am so out of the loop. Just got back into gaming last week after 10 years and it has brought back my passion for hardware in general. Trying to catch up in my knowledge. I'm blown away how well these AMD CPU's are for the price from last 2-3 years! Waiting for the 4000 series AMD chips to hit so I can finally upgrade my i7 2700k.
 
Now also looking for a Logitech G305 Wireless mouse. Just got back into gaming after a decade and with my current desk layout keep snagging on the cord of my old MX518.
 
