WTB: Logitech G305, WD 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD

Hello,



Depending on the price and how much it has been used, I am looking to purchase a WD 1TB SN750 NVMe SSD. Looking for a reasonable price, otherwise will just pick up a 1TB WD Blue SN550 new for ~$100 after tax and cash back sites later today.



This is a low priority as I plan to purchase this as a gift for a dear friend that is going through a tough time. He is gaming on a mechanical HD which is making me cringe.



Update: I am also looking for a NIB Logitech G305 Wireless mouse. I have smaller hands (that's what she said, I know!) and heard this is a great mouse for it. I just got back into gaming after 10 years and with my desk setup I just really need to finally go wireless, I heard it is perfectly stable now.