WTB: Local to NY PC Case, NVME SSD

On the off chance you have what's listed below locally or if you have individual parts, I’m interested. Cases & GPU local only. Local is 11901, no NYC area please.

GPU: 6800 XT or equivalent - local only for now
SSD: 2TB Gen4 NVME preferred but flexible
Case: Lancool 216, Fractal Torrent or comparable - let me know what you have


Payment is Paypal or cash if local. Heatware
 
Do you have a approx budget? What the method of payment? I think I close to everything, even have the Monitor and a box to ship it in.
LMK.
 
I don't know if this is coincidental, but I have pretty much the components you want, except no m.2 drive and my TUF Plus WIFI only, not Pro.

I have the case you specified as well. The thing is, though, the case may be a little expensive to ship. But if you want the combo, I can let it go. Price can be negotiable. LMK.
 
JCNiest5 said:
pm
 
Got a brand new and sealed:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
64GB (2pk of 2x16GB) G.Skill FlareX5 DDR5-6000 CL30

It's been sitting around and I lost interested in it.

$450 shipped
 
