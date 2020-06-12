WTB: Lian Li 5.25" to 3.5" conversion cages

Hoping some of you hoarders out there have some of these laying around. I have some depth limitations on my current build and I am looking to cool my HDDs better than the current setup. Not too worried about condition, as long as things aren't all bent up. Screws would be nice, but I can source those in other ways.If you have others besides what's below, let me know.Thanks!Here's the model numbers I am looking for:Lian Li EX-36A2:Lian-li EX-36B1 - this on has a front grill do not care if it's black or silver.