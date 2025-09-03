WTB: LGA1155 Motherboard mATX.

Nebulous
In need of a mATX socket 1155 board for my brother's build. His only uses are reading the news, music, yt videos and facebook, so's it's gotta be cheap. Doesn't have to be a top-end board either, so long as it works. Rest of the parts I have are:
3570k
4x4gb DDR3
500w psu
500gb SSD
GTX-670
Case
So da cheeper the better. Shipping to 12180
Thanks
