WTB: LGA1155 Motherboard mATX.

In need of a mATX socket 1155 board for my brother's build. His only uses are reading the news, music, yt videos and facebook, so's it's gotta be cheap. Doesn't have to be a top-end board either, so long as it works. Rest of the parts I have are:

3570k
4x4gb DDR3
500w psu
500gb SSD
GTX-670
Case

So da cheeper the better. Shipping to 12180

Thanks
 
