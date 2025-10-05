WTB LGA 1200 motherboard.

Droogie128
So, my plex server is having issues. It's a Dell system. If you shut it down, it's a pain to get it to power on again. Instead of messing with it and possibly replacing oem parts, I'm just going to migrate everything to non proprietary build. Has an I3 10100.
Id like an matx or itx motherboard. Preferably b460/560. Please pm me with what you have.
