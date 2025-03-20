WTB: LGA 1200 ITX Motherboard

Looking for an LGA 1200 ITX motherboard that supports 11th Gen i5-11400 CPU.
May consider an ATX Form Factor AM4 Motherboard+CPU combo as well depending on the board and price.
After looking into it I'm leaning towards wanting an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero, preferably wifi version but not required. Might be interested in a CPU as well.
AM4 deal
pending found, still looking for a LGA 1200 ITX board.
RAM Not needed.
Looking to pickup in Houston / surrounding area, trying to get something sooner rather than have it mailed.
Would be shipping to 77578.
