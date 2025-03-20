WTB: LGA 1200 ITX Motherboard

Nostram

Gawd
Mar 25, 2005
782
Looking for an LGA 1200 ITX motherboard that supports 11th Gen i5-11400 CPU.

May consider an ATX Form Factor AM4 Motherboard+CPU combo as well depending on the board and price.
After looking into it I'm leaning towards wanting an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero, preferably wifi version but not required. Might be interested in a CPU as well.

AM4 deal pending found, still looking for a LGA 1200 ITX board.

RAM Not needed.

Looking to pickup in Houston / surrounding area, trying to get something sooner rather than have it mailed.

Would be shipping to 77578.
 
Last edited:
Howdy! I'm in Houston - or, well League City, so close enough. I've got this. It's not quite what you're requesting, but I figure it's worth considering since I am actually local.
 
I took a look at it, for the intel side I'm trying to find an ITX board specifically to re-use a processor and ram I've got and push it into my nCase M1 I've got lying around ready for a board.

For the ATX side of things I'm looking at slightly modernizing what I have in my silver Corsair 600T case while keeping the overall aesthetics it currently has. I did a bunch of looking for options on that one last night and it's looking like I'm leaning towards finding a ROG Crosshair VIII Hero, it has the right features as well as look for what I'm wanting but I'm still open to other considerations there, but only in the AM4 platform.
 
Makes sense. I would think some AM4 options would be coming up in the used market, as folks move to AM5. You missed my X570 Aorus Master sale by 1 day or I would have offered that!
 
