WTB: LGA 1151 motherboard w/intel gen 8 support (Sale done, disregard)

Looking for something working, semi basic for a spare i7 8700 I have. Would def prefer w/ backplate. Thanks!
I have a Asrock B365 Pro4-F that I just swapped out. It does have the io shield, sata cables but no manual https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/B365M Pro4-F/index.asp