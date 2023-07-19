WTB, largish screen laptop for an old lady

It seems like I'm on here every couple years looking for a "new" laptop for myself or a close friend. This one is for a friend's elderly mother. The one she has will not support Win11 and the nagging about that bothers her. It is also pretty slow, though that may have more to do with cruft, ram, and spindrive than the base machine. Bottom line she is pretty stubborn and she wants something newer so here we are.



Really it is just used for internet, email and viewing documents so it doesn't have to be fancy fast, but it does need to support Win11 and it needs to have a largish screen because her vision isn't great and she uses accessibility zoom so real estate is a plus, also a valid Windows key.



Seems like guys on here always have stacks of retired enterprise laptops.



Thanks in advance, this forum has never let me down.