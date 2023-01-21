WTB - Large OLED Monitor

Just a little background and my monitor experience to provide some perspective, feel free to skip this if you don't care. Pre pandemic I was running a ASUS PG278QR (27" 1440p gsync 165hz) monitor which I loved. It was my first high refresh monitor and everything about it felt premium when I bought it in 2017. Once the pandemic hit I went from 3 screens at work to my single 27" at home. I then purchased a PG278QR (34" 3440x1440 freesync premium 144hz) and a cheap 49" 4k TCL TV to go above the monitor. Fast forward 2 years and I don't use the TCL at all. I use it more as a mirror to see my wife and kid trying to sneak up on me than turn it on. The Gigabyte I have now I think is an excellent budget monitor, but it does feel a little cheap compared to the ASUS I had. It's also a little rough going from my 65" LG CX on the wall over to this gigabyte's picture quality. The ultrawide doesnt seem to bother me but it is frustrating the very few times things arent supported. I also occasionally consume some media on this display which is kind a bummer leaving real estate unused.



Basically, I'm looking to go to a single 16:9, OLED, high refresh, gsync, and around 38-48". Something like a 42" C2 or 48" AUROS FO48U.



This tier/range of monitors is new to me so please feel free to DM me suggestions, comments, concerns, etc. I am in the RTP (NC) area . Open to trades just let me know what you're looking for..I have a bunch of shit laying around. Happy Friday!