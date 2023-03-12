[WTB] laptop or tablet... and Small PC/MAC

A

allenpan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 27, 2005
Messages
1,725
[WTB] laptop or tablet... and Small PC/MAC

need one for my sister for her school use... her 16 years old Gateway M255 (max outed!) got to go! & Ivybridge NUC needs to die!


[Laptop/Tablet] requirements:
- Thunder bolt 3+ or full feature Type-C
- 8th+ gen Intel or Mac
- budget ~$200
*** Ideally tablet/2-in-1/...etc


[Small PC/mini PC] requirements:
- Small... dormitory space is small
- 8th+ gen Intel or Mac
- budget ~$200
- needs to drive 4K display
 
Last edited:
B

blackbeasst

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 22, 2012
Messages
3,293
allenpan said:
[WTB] laptop or tablet... and Small PC/MAC

need one for my sister for her school use... her 16 years old Gateway M255 (max outed!) got to go! & Ivybridge NUC needs to die!


[Laptop/Tablet] requirements:
- Thunder bolt 3+ or full feature Type-C
- 8th+ gen Intel or Mac
- budget ~$200

[Small PC/mini PC] requirements:
- Small... dormitory space is small
- 8th+ gen Intel or Mac
- budget ~$200
- needs to drive 4K display
Click to expand...
If you’re able to bump up that budget a smidge gimme a holler 👍🏻

https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-ob...56-yoga-380-i7-16-256-iphone-xr-64gb.2015882/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top