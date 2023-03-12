[WTB] laptop or tablet... and Small PC/MAC



need one for my sister for her school use... her 16 years old Gateway M255 (max outed!) got to go! & Ivybridge NUC needs to die!





[Laptop/Tablet] requirements:

- Thunder bolt 3+ or full feature Type-C

- 8th+ gen Intel or Mac

- budget ~$200

*** Ideally tablet/2-in-1/...etc





[Small PC/mini PC] requirements:

- Small... dormitory space is small

- 8th+ gen Intel or Mac

- budget ~$200

- needs to drive 4K display