WTB laptop Max. $150.00 shipped.

    Let me know what you have. Want an excellent screen, no burn in, good battery, and prefer an older gaming laptop because the build is usually better. This unit won't be used for gaming, just a preference.

    I can live without the HD if you want to save an SSD.
    Can even live with a poor battery but it all depends on price and configuration.

    Also interested in a Dell Inspiron 5000 series power supply that is recognized by the Dell Bios. I will buy the whole unit even without mem or HD at the right price if it is in running shape after adding mem and a HD.
     
    I don’t have a machine to offer, but I do have a suggestion. For great build quality, skip the ‘gaming’ laptops, and look for a recycled business laptop: HP Elitebook, Lenovo Thinkpad, Dell Precision, etc. Those machines were actually built to be carried around every day, targeted at a customer who is willing to pay a little more and needs their machine to absolutely work, vs gamer dude who wants MOAR RGB at the lowest price possible. The corporations who are decommissioning their old machines usually pay to recycle those laptops, so the recyclers who sell them let them go for a really good price. It’s hard to beat that value. Quick search on Newegg, just an example: https://www.newegg.com/silver-hp-elitebook-8460p/p/1TS-000D-05X31
     
