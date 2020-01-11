WTB laptop Max. $150.00 shipped.

Let me know what you have. Want an excellent screen, no burn in, good battery, and prefer an older gaming laptop because the build is usually better. This unit won't be used for gaming, just a preference. I can live without the HD if you want to save an SSD. Can even live with a poor battery but it all depends on price and configuration. Also interested in a Dell Inspiron 5000 series power supply that is recognized by the Dell Bios. I will buy the whole unit even without mem or HD at the right price if it is in running shape after adding mem and a HD.