WTB laptop for daughter

My daughter is looking for a laptop able to run sims game. Her price point is $150 or so shipped if this is possible.
I know nothing about the sims game and what it needs but I don’t think it’s too tough.
I’m thinking I5 quad core 8 gigs ram and a ssd would do it but let me know what’s out there.
 
