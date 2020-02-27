WTB laptop for daughter

jackofalltrades
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 7, 2006
- Messages
- 3,685
My daughter is looking for a laptop able to run sims game. Her price point is $150 or so shipped if this is possible.
I know nothing about the sims game and what it needs but I don’t think it’s too tough.
I’m thinking I5 quad core 8 gigs ram and a ssd would do it but let me know what’s out there.
