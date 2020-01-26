WTB, laptop changed requirements.

Looking for CHEAP older gaming laptop. Minimum at least a 4700MQ CPU or better. $175.00 max shipped.
Must be a name brand with discrete CPU and video 2014 build or later.
If you have a Lenovo Y510 4700MQ cpu, if it boots to bios $75.00 shipped if complete, with power brick. No HD, no OS, no CD, bad battery OK and battery can be left out to save shipping costs. Must have the original M2 cache drive 16 or 24 gig.
WTB Other older gaming laptops as good or better than the Y510, screen resolution is a BIG item, can have no OS, no HD, no mem all OK at the right price, but must have excellent screen, power brick, and be functional.
Laptop should have replaceable CPU and video, built in 2014 or later.
Top price $175.00 shipped unless it comes with extras, we can talk.
This is a for a fun laptop project not a necessity.
I use PPal, I have great HEAT under https://www.heatware.com/search/go?term=narsbars and have been here a long time.
Thanks to the PMs suggesting I be very specific about specs.
Having fun, now have one Y510, 16 gig mem, 1 TB SSD, 1 512GB M.2, removable drive tray to do Hard Drive backups or add SLI video card with a HUGE 2 gig vidoo card. Best damn 2D machine you can imagine........LOL
