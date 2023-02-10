WTB Laptop around $650 w RTX 3060 and Logitech MX Master 3S FS keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card

Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
My heatware turbogodzilla
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cards

WTB Following stuff I need. Trade or I can buy:
a) Laptop: $650 ish. Something with RTX 3060 / 3050 at least 24GB memory (might settle with 16GB). 120hz+ anything from 13in to 15in but nothing larger. I've seen similar spec laptops for sale around this price before. I might be able to afford more if it's 3070
b) Logitech MX Master 3S

FS:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
How firm are you on the RTX 3060?

I have a Alienware M15 with a GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q Design.
Core i7-8 750H (6-Core, 9MB Cache, up to 4.1GHz w/ Turbo Boost)

Gotta double check the ram and SSD as I think I they were upgraded.
 
Let me know how much
 
