WTB Laptop around $650 w RTX 3060 and Logitech MX Master 3S FS keyboard, mouse. BestBuy gift card

a)

Laptop: $650 ish. Something with RTX 3060 / 3050 at least 24GB memory (might settle with 16GB). 120hz+ anything from 13in to 15in but nothing larger. I've seen similar spec laptops for sale around this price before. I might be able to afford more if it's 3070

b)

Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.My heatware turbogodzillaBB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil.The back is scratched off2x $500 = $1000 for $930. Can also trade for Amazon gift cardsFollowing stuff I need. Trade or I can buy:Logitech MX Master 3SFS:$18 Mouse -sealed$30 RGB mat -sealed$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.$85 off if you buy all items 3Headset -SOLDShipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3