WTB: Laptop and Ipad

Looking for 2 things:
Laptop: Find myself needing a travel machine for work conferences, doesnt need to be super powerful but hoping for the below specs.
Cpu - i5 or i7 preferably 4th gen or newer
Ram - minimum 8gb
Hdd- preferably 256 gb ssd
Screen - 14 or 15.6 and must be 1080p, touchscreen is unecessary.
Must also include wifi, bluetooth and charger. Win 10 pro activated is a plus but not a deal breaker.
Max budget for this is $275-$300
iPad- For the wife, she tried an android tablet and hated it so here we are.
- Prefer an iPad Air 2 or newer
-64gb+ only
-wifi only is fine doesnt need to have have cell service.
must include charger and be in overall good condition. Scratches on back are fine but hoping for a blemish free screen. Not looking for any iPad pros.
Max budget is $250ish
Please PM with offers.
Thanks!
Heat: Wheels617
