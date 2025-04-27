  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB Kindle Fire HD 10 with USB C connection and the most memory possible. The minimum is 32gig $50.00 shipped

There are so many generations that the necessity for a USB C connection my best definition. Would prefer the newest generation but a clean unit, clean screen, with a good battery will do just fine. I use PPal G&S.
 
I guess this for $25 plus shipping.
USB-C, come with a case, and has Alexa mode so I can ask it questions while is is charging

https://www.gsmarena.com/amazon_fire_hd_8_(2020)-10245.php

Its the one in the black case here:
1745764134833.png
 
