WTB KILLER wireless adapter, internal or external. OR MU-MIO unit

narsbars

Jan 18, 2006
2,688
I know killer is a dead issue but if you have an internal or external Killer wireless adapter for a desktop must have 5 gig, I don't think they ever made a 6 or 6E. Drop me a note. Only looking to pay postage plus ten bucks or so. Will buy a laptop card too but that is not any kind of priority as laptops usually don't like "foreign" strange wireless adapters.
I got a helpful tip on this thread. Maybe I can use any MU-MIO unit, I am willing to try but doubt my budget will allow.
 
Any specific reason you want a Killer adapter over something else? They're basically rebadged Atheros chips with a crappy software suite and terrible drivers. I've had a dozen or so machines with them (both LAN and WLAN), and they never work properly.

Atheros does have Wifi 6E chipsets, but they're mostly limited to laptops. There are PCIe adapters that would probably work, but it's way above your budget.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082NZYDDM/
 
My budget and my wi-fi are out of date. WRT32X, no wi fi 6 but you can set up a priority for certain devices if recognized as KILLER. Since I realize the software may make the whole idea worthless anyway I am only willing to spend a few bucks to play. P.S. The WRT32X is still a hell of a unit and gives tremendous range with no drop outs. Since my 300 meg connection is covered by wi fi 5 I might as well play.
 
The gimmick on that Linksys router is MU-MIMO, which is probably why it specifically wants an Atheros Killer chipset. Both the client and the AP have to support MU-MIMO for the technology to work. That technology isn't so much a prioritization as it is more efficiently divvying up bandwidth between multiple devices.

Atheros isn't the only vendor to support MU-MIMO, if another vendor supports 802.11AC + MU-MIMO, it should work just the same, since it's a published standard.
 
Sounds good. I will change my WTB but probably won't hit my budget, but the education is worth it. Thanks
 
