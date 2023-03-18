WTB: ITX Mobo/CPU and maybe a case

SunnyD

SunnyD

Jul 6, 2004
3,272
Hey folks, looking to put together a machine for my little girl as she is now growing into games that won't run well on the laptop she uses. I'm looking for an ITX motherboard, possibly a CPU and RAM as well depending on what I find for a board.

Ideally looking for an AM4 board, B450/B550 ITX or equivalent. I'd also consider an A520 or the ilk if it's cheap. Feature-wise I'm not looking for anything specific other than a PCIe slot and SATA ports. CPU-wise I'd be interested in something Ryzen 3000 series or better. I would consider a 2000 series (or an AF 1000 series) if it's ridiculously cheap. Also looking for 16GB ram to go with it.

I could be swayed by a cheap relatively modern Intel ITX setup, won't rule that out. I could also be swayed by an very inexpensive uATX (AMD only) setup if it includes case and PSU too.

Heatware under SunnyD
 
K

kyang357

Aug 18, 2006
1,975

Attachments

  • PXL_20230311_223618394.jpg
    PXL_20230311_223618394.jpg
    541.4 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230311_223650364.jpg
    PXL_20230311_223650364.jpg
    552.1 KB · Views: 0
D

dcun201

May 29, 2015
174
I will take the rams off you if Sunny does not want it. Would be perfect for my budget 5600x system =D
 
ToyYoda03

ToyYoda03

Jun 1, 2004
1,845
I've got an itx build I was about to sell

5700x, 3060ti, b450 in an s1 ghost
 

  • PXL_20230226_232448164.jpg
    PXL_20230226_232448164.jpg
    481.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20230226_232510740.jpg
    PXL_20230226_232510740.jpg
    419.4 KB · Views: 0
