WTB: ITX Mobo/CPU and maybe a case

Hey folks, looking to put together a machine for my little girl as she is now growing into games that won't run well on the laptop she uses. I'm looking for an ITX motherboard, possibly a CPU and RAM as well depending on what I find for a board.



Ideally looking for an AM4 board, B450/B550 ITX or equivalent. I'd also consider an A520 or the ilk if it's cheap. Feature-wise I'm not looking for anything specific other than a PCIe slot and SATA ports. CPU-wise I'd be interested in something Ryzen 3000 series or better. I would consider a 2000 series (or an AF 1000 series) if it's ridiculously cheap. Also looking for 16GB ram to go with it.



I could be swayed by a cheap relatively modern Intel ITX setup, won't rule that out. I could also be swayed by an very inexpensive uATX (AMD only) setup if it includes case and PSU too.



Heatware under SunnyD