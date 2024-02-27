WTB iPhone XS Max, 11 Pro Max, 12 Pro Max, 13 Pro Max.

Grimham

Grimham

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2004
Messages
1,616
As the title says, I'm interested in buying a "Max" series iPhone. I want the bigger size screen for my mother.

The phone must be unlocked and/or compatible with "Straight Talk". I know Verizon phones work on that network.
I don't want any "normal" sized iPhones, only interested in the larger ones with batteries 85% or above.

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top