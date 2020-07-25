WTB Iphone 11 Pro Max works with ATT or unlocked. From trusted seller or local in Socal for cash

H

holden j caufield

Gawd
Joined
Mar 27, 2012
Messages
610
So I bought one from someone on another forum who said I could restore it from a computer, but I couldn't . The price was low and his feedback didn't have many so I should have listened to my instincts.

MUST be icloud unlocked, must work with ATT/Tmobile prefer unlocked, 64gb is fine

I'm looking to spend 700 (as of July 25 2020, as this gets closer to iphone 12 release how much I pay will be lower), I'd prefer to meet up in person so I can sign into my icloud and confirm it works and you get cash with no paypal fees.

If shipped I need someone with good heatware feedback and not a new account

I have a working 8 plus, I just want something different so it not urgent.

Or if anyone knows any carrier deals going on lmk

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top