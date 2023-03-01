WTB: Internal 4TB SSD and Basic 3070 (or 2080 Ti)

krylon

krylon

Jun 6, 2001
3,349
Looking for these two items. Used and abused is great, such as an SSD with heavy wear or a GPU used for mining. Cheaper the better.

SATA type SSD is preferred.

3070, preferably reference model without any bells and whistles. I would also consider a 2080 Ti.

Please PM price and condition!
 
