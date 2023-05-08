WTB: Intel NUC w/RTX 2060 or Comparable

Hey all. I'm looking to replace my desktop with a reasonably contemporary NUC with decent graphics. I'd hope for something like the RNUC11PHKi7C001, which has what amounts to a Max-Q RTX 2060, but one that can accommodate a standard graphics card would also be welcome. It does not need storage, RAM, or an OS (and in the case of one with integrated video that can support a discrete card, I'm covered there too), but I'd like for it to be stable and to run Win11 without workarounds. Thanks.