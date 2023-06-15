WTB: Intel LGA2011-3 Xeon CPUs - Haswell-E or Broadwell-E

NobleX13

Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,071
I am looking to purchase some higher core count Xeons for my LGA2011-3 rigs. I have a total of five sockets at my disposal, and am looking for 16-core or greater parts. ES/QS CPUs are fine. I know eBay is flooded with these lately, but I was hoping to score a deal from someone here that has upgraded.

I have been idle for a while, but am planning on building my F@H farm back up.

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/user_summary.php?s=&u=522791

And here's proof I spun up one of my rigs.

1686836338309.png
 
