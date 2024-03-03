WTB: Intel LGA socket 2011 air cooler for X79

I would not call it overkill personally. Overkill would be something like an AIO, while this is just a cheap air cooler. It is physically large, but that's not a bad thing, especially since it's cheap. It allows you more freedom to potentially run it with just the center fan, and have a quieter computer overall. While the 4930k is definitely old at this point, it's still a hex-core Ivy-Bridge-E HEDT CPU and will put out more heat than something like a traditional 3570k or 3770k Quad-Core Ivy Bridge.



And of course, a big heatsink would allow you to offset it's age a bit by setting the system up with a decent but conservative overclock before giving it to him. It would be a crime to use a k-series CPU from that era stock IMO.