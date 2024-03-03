  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
WTB: Intel LGA socket 2011 air cooler for X79

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
3,093
If you have one laying around your basement or closet let me know. I have an old 4930k six core and 2133 dominator gt ram and GA-X79-UD3 mb and RAM that I wanna build a lil rig for my ol' man. Cheaper the better this build is a giveaway I don't even think it's worth any money (or very little lol.)

Anyway if you have an old air cooler for X79 socket 2011 let me know please you can even pm me if you don't wanna deal with this thread. Thanks.
 
I wish you luck in your search, but I would personally recommend https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P34RVPX

Although not free obviously, the price is pretty amazing for the considerable cooling it offers, it's fully socket 2011 compatible, comes with nice brand new fans, and would offer your father an enjoyable quiet computing experience. If you need more ram clearance, you can even use it with just the center fan.
 
GotNoRice said:
I wish you luck in your search, but I would personally recommend https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09P34RVPX

Although not free obviously, the price is pretty amazing for the considerable cooling it offers, it's fully socket 2011 compatible, comes with nice brand new fans, and would offer your father an enjoyable quiet computing experience. If you need more ram clearance, you can even use it with just the center fan.
I appreciate your advice. Thanks.

Although don't you think that thing is Overkill? I was hoping for something much smaller? 4930k is laughable nowadays I don't remember how many Watt it uses but it's not much.
 
xDiVolatilX said:
I appreciate your advice. Thanks.

Although don't you think that thing is Overkill? I was hoping for something much smaller? 4930k is laughable nowadays I don't remember how many Watt it uses but it's not much.
I would not call it overkill personally. Overkill would be something like an AIO, while this is just a cheap air cooler. It is physically large, but that's not a bad thing, especially since it's cheap. It allows you more freedom to potentially run it with just the center fan, and have a quieter computer overall. While the 4930k is definitely old at this point, it's still a hex-core Ivy-Bridge-E HEDT CPU and will put out more heat than something like a traditional 3570k or 3770k Quad-Core Ivy Bridge.

And of course, a big heatsink would allow you to offset it's age a bit by setting the system up with a decent but conservative overclock before giving it to him. It would be a crime to use a k-series CPU from that era stock IMO.
 
I have these somewhere in my garage. they were on my dual xeon 2011 setup, not sure if the mounting is the same on x79.
IMG_0926.JPG
 
GotNoRice said:
I would not call it overkill personally. Overkill would be something like an AIO, while this is just a cheap air cooler. It is physically large, but that's not a bad thing, especially since it's cheap. It allows you more freedom to potentially run it with just the center fan, and have a quieter computer overall. While the 4930k is definitely old at this point, it's still a hex-core Ivy-Bridge-E HEDT CPU and will put out more heat than something like a traditional 3570k or 3770k Quad-Core Ivy Bridge.

And of course, a big heatsink would allow you to offset it's age a bit by setting the system up with a decent but conservative overclock before giving it to him. It would be a crime to use a k-series CPU from that era stock IMO.
I may end up going with this as a last resort if I don't/can't find anything cheaper. I was hoping for $15 max because of how cheap these parts are. He's on a dual core with a platter hard drive. So when I give him this 6 core with hyper threading and a sata 6.0 SSD he's gonna freak out at how fast it is haha 😆
 
Last edited:
Zepher said:
I think it's this one
https://www.amazon.com/Scythe-SCBSK-2100-Shuriken-Cooler-Socket/dp/B0069CQ7BE

I am in Virgina so it's coast to coast, If I can find them, you just pay shipping and you can have one.

iirc, this screwed right into the cpu socket and I only have the screws and hardware for my 2011 xeon socket.
View attachment 639368
After reading reviews I'm thinking it won't clear my Dominator GT RAM heatsinks because they are taller since they have the additional cooling fins on top. I really appreciate your offer but I don't want any trouble for either of us to deal with especially since you are being so generous. By the way, I owe you one. If I can ever help you out in any way in the future, I will. Thanks again.
 
