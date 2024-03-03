WTB: Intel LGA socket 2011 air cooler for X79

xDiVolatilX
If you have one laying around your basement or closet let me know. I have an old 4930k six core and 2133 dominator gt ram and GA-X79-UD3 mb and RAM that I wanna build a lil rig for my ol' man. Cheaper the better this build is a giveaway I don't even think it's worth any money (or very little lol.)
Anyway if you have an old air cooler for X79 socket 2011 let me know please you can even pm me if you don't wanna deal with this thread. Thanks.
